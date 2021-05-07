Roblox Destruction Simulator codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest working codes for Roblox Destruction Simulator.
Roblox Destruction Simulator is an exciting game where players can destroy various objects using guns, rockets, and more to level up and earn various rewards. In addition to this, they have to compete with other players to earn some extra rewards. So, to help you perform better in the game, we have listed below the latest Roblox Destruction Simulator codes and steps to redeem them.
Roblox Destruction Simulator Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the Destruction Simulator codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- diamond – Game boost
Expired Codes
- ranks – 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost
- levelup – 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost
- levelboost – x2 coins for 60 min
- epicvolcano – x2 coins for 60 min
- pumpkintime – x2 coins for 60 min
- blackclouds – 15,000 coins for free
How to redeem codes in Roblox Destruction Simulator
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Destruction Simulator and spot the Codes button present on the right side of the screen.
- Tap on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Submit button to claim the reward.