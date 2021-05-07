Roblox Destruction Simulator codes (May 2021)

Roblox Destruction Simulator is an exciting game where players can destroy various objects using guns, rockets, and more to level up and earn various rewards. In addition to this, they have to compete with other players to earn some extra rewards. So, to help you perform better in the game, we have listed below the latest Roblox Destruction Simulator codes and steps to redeem them.

Roblox Destruction Simulator Redeem Codes

Before redeeming the Destruction Simulator codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

diamond – Game boost

Expired Codes

ranks – 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost

– 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost levelup – 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost

– 5 free levels and 48 hour x2 exp boost levelboost – x2 coins for 60 min

– x2 coins for 60 min epicvolcano – x2 coins for 60 min

– x2 coins for 60 min pumpkintime – x2 coins for 60 min

– x2 coins for 60 min blackclouds – 15,000 coins for free

How to redeem codes in Roblox Destruction Simulator