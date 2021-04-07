How Raw Ores work in Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a

Since Minecraft’s inception, there have been two ways to collect mined resources. Mining Coal, Redstone, Diamonds and eventually Emeralds has always dropped the resource itself, while Iron, Gold and eventually Copper always just dropped the Ore Block as is, and required smelting. While smelting will still be involved, the mining process of gathering our three smeltable resources has changed as of Minecraft Snapshot 21w14a, and will come to the latest release in the Caves & Cliffs major update.

While Ore Blocks themselves are still smeltable if existent in a chest or inventory on an old world, or mined with a Silk Touch Pickaxe, Ore Blocks are no longer the norm. Now, instead of dropping an Ore Block, mining an Ore Block of a smeltable resource will drop a new item called Raw Ore.

All Raw Ores

Raw Iron

Raw Copper

Raw Gold

Raw Ore will drop ore more similarly to the way Diamonds and Emeralds drop. Because of this, now Copper, Iron and Gold will all be affected by the Fortune enchantment the same way the enchantment can be used to get more of other resources.

Raw Ore still needs to be smelted to make Ingots and you cannot craft anything with Raw Ore, so it is essentially a middle phase in the timeline of a resource. Mine an Ore Block, get Raw Ore, smelt it into an Ingot. Whether or not Raw Ores will have any sort of crafting in the future remains to be seen.

