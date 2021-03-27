How the Friend’s Pass works in It Takes Two

Much like with Hazelight’s A Way Out, the developer’s follow-up title It Takes Two features a Friend’s Pass feature that allows owners of the game to have another friend play with them online for free. It Takes Two is available on Origin, Steam, PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. On any of these respective platforms, search for It Takes Two in their storefront to find the Friend’s Pass. Once your friend has the Pass installed, you can invite them to your game session.

Origin

On the Origin store page, click on the button that says Get The Friend’s Pass, right below the option to buy the game.

Steam

Steam will consider the Friend’s Pass to be a separate game, or rather as a demo. Download the Friend’s Pass on its own Steam page.

PlayStation Store

In the PlayStation Store listing of It Takes Two, you can find the Friend’s Pass as a “demo” next to the single PS4 and PS5 purchase option. Hit Add to Library and download. Even with the Friend’s Pass, players need a PlayStation Plus subscription to join a session.

Microsoft Store

The Xbox store will have a separate listing for the It Takes Two Friend’s Pass, which technically “includes” the entire game. Similar to PlayStation, Xbox Live Gold is a requirement for playing online.

What if neither player owns It Takes Two?

Funnily enough, two players can still play the first entire chapter of It Takes Two if they both download the Friend’s Pass. Even if neither player properly owns the game, the Friend’s Pass will essentially act as an extended demo. Even through the Friend’s Pass, your progress will be retained if you eventually purchase the full game.

