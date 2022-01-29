There are a handful of evolution items you’ll need to acquire during your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These evolution items are how you evolve select Pokémon into specific forms, completing more of your Pokédex, and unlocking the various research tasks you’ll need to complete for each Pokémon to increase your Star Rank. The Linking Cable is a new evolution. Here’s how the Linking Cable works in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Linking Cable is a substitution for needing to trade with other players. For example, if you wanted to evolve your Kadaba into an Alakazam, you needed to trade Kadaba to another player. The Kadabra would go through the trade as any other Pokémon would, but when it arrived to the other player, it would evolve into Alakazam, reaching its final form.

To get around this without being online or to work with another player, you can directly give Kadabra, or any Pokémon that needed to evolve through trades, the item to become its final form. All you have to do is have the Pokémon in your party, grab the Linking Cable from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village, and then evolve it. It takes the work out having to coordinate with another player to ensure you evolved your Pokémon, and then you got it back.