How the obliterator works in Valheim

You’re going to have plenty of items that you need to get rid of in your home in Valheim. Traditionally, there’s no way to break down armor or tools to use for spare parts. All you can do this toss them away and watch them take up space in your chest. Alternatively, you could just throw them into the sea and no longer think about them. Now, following Valhiem’s Hearth and Home update, you’ll be able to get rid of items using an obliterator. You can craft this machine using a thunder stone, which you can obtain from the Trader for 50 gold coins.

Once you’ve crafted an obliterator, all that’s left to do is toss into it any item you don’t want to use anymore. This can be old tools, armor, or even garbage junk items you no longer regularly use at your home base.

After all of the items are in the obliterator, exit out of the object’s inventory and then pull the lever on the side of the obliterator. You must pull that lever, or else nothing else is going to happen. When you pull the lever, run away from the item and make sure you’re not in range of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after the lever has been pulled, a lightning bolt will strike it and destroy all of the items inside of it. You want to make sure you don’t place the obliterator close to any building item you want to keep preserved, and you also don’t want to be standing next to it, or you’re going to take some damage.

The obliterator will turn all of these items into coal, which you can remove and use at your forge. There does not appear to be any cooldown timers on an obliterator, so you can use it as often as you’d want.