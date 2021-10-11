How the size mechanic works in Pokémon Go

For the Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief event, there are several Pokémon making their debut for the event. The most notable one will be Pumpkaboo, a pumpkin-like Pokémon that will have a collection challenge. To complete the Pumpkaboo collection challenge, you’re going to need to capture various sizes of Pumpkaboo in the wild. To better display these multiple sizes, these Pokémon will look bigger and smaller. This guide will detail the various sizes of these Pumpkaboo and how the new size mechanic works in Pokémon Go.

Previously, when you captured a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you’d receive a detailed layout of the Pokémon’s stats, along with their size and weight. This was never visually shown. As a result, all of the Pokémon looked the same, except for the shiny versions.

For Pumpkaboo, that will not be the case. Instead, there will be four versions of Pumpkaboo and its evolved form of Gourgeist: Smaller, average, large, and super size.

Image via Niantic

You’ll be able to visually see the various sizes of these Pokémon in the wild, when you’re attempting to capture them, and in your collection. When trying to complete the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge, the large and super sizes of this Pokémon will be the most difficult to obtain.

We can expect this feature to roll out to additional Pokémon in the future, but it might only be specific ones. Unfortunately, we don’t have all the details of how Niantic plans to introduce this moving forward, especially with Phantump releasing alongside Pumpkaboo and not receiving the different size mechanic.