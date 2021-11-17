How the threat sensor works in Halo Infinite

When you don’t know how many enemies you’re about to encounter around the next corner in Halo Infinite, you’ll want to have a threat sensor handy. It’s a helpful piece of equipment that you can use to determine how many foes you’re about to battle and what to expect in the next room. In this guide, we’re going to detail everything you need to know about the threat sensor and how it works in Halo Infinite.

A threat sensor is an equipment that you can find during a multiplayer game. While you have it equipped, you can toss it on the ground or a wall, having it scan the immediate area around it. Any enemy around that area will light up on your screen for a few seconds, giving you the chance to figure out where they are and what direction they’re facing. You can use this information to ambush them, or you can find the correct placement for a grenade or a rocket launcher round to hit all of them without them seeing you.

The threat sensor won’t last forever. The equipment goes away after six seconds, so you’ll have to react quickly to use the highlighted information. There are a handful of Halo Infinite multiplayer challenges that require you to use a threat sensor.

You can also fire a Shock Rifle at the equipment to hit nearby enemies when you place a threat sensor down. It essentially creates a shock chain, hitting multiple nearby opponents in the equipment’s aura.