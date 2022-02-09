How to access your stronghold in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a newly released MMORPG developed by Smilegate RPG and published by Amazon Studios. Like any good MMO, Lost Ark has its own in-depth housing feature, where you can do plenty of things like craft and do dispatch missions. But you don’t unlock housing for quite a while in your Lost Ark experience.

You’ll unlock housing at about Level 25 or Level 26 as you progress through the main story. Once you get far enough in the story, you’ll unlock a quest called A Song of Hearth and Stronghold Ceremony. This gives you access to your stronghold, as well as a short questline that introduces you to some of the housing mechanics.

From here, you can easily travel to your home at any time by using the Song of Home and Hearth. Like the other songs in the game, simply press F2 and assign it to a hotkey to have easy access to the song. Playing the song will teleport you to your stronghold.

Your Stronghold is accessible to all your characters, so if you have an alternate character, they’ll access and share your Stronghold as well. Complete the questline to learn all you have to know about housing.