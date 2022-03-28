As you explore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you will find an abundance of loot, some of it much better than the rest. Some items will even have enchantments, which give another special ability to the weapon or piece of gear, sometimes giving extra damage or critical hit chance. While items with these special bonuses can be found through regular looting, especially as you find lucky dice and increase your loot luck, but there is a way to add enchantments to loot. Here’s how to add and re-roll enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Head on over to your local armorer

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have completed the main story in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you unlock the enchantment station. This station can be found at the armorer in Brighthoof where you purchase storage upgrades. There is also one of these stations in the Chaos Chamber inside the castle in Brighthoof. At the station you will have the option to both add a random enchantment to a piece of gear or to re-roll an enchantment already on a piece of gear.

The new enchantment is random and it costs moon orbs to do. The cost starts at 2 moon orbs and doubles each time you re-roll the enchantment on the same piece of gear. If you get an enchantment you like fairly early, it can be relatively inexpensive, but if you have to re-roll multiple times it can become very costly. Moon orbs are dropped by enemies at higher levels when you have a higher loot luck rating.