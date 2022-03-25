How to upgrade your backpack and ammo storage capacity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has finally arrived, blending chaotic Borderlands looting and shooting with a D&D inspired world. This means looting and shooting, but with spells and crossbows instead of guns, sometimes. Like previous entries in the series, you start out with pretty limited storage space for loot and ammo, forcing you to make some hard choices if you haven’t seen a vending machine to sell your junk at in a while. Here is how to upgrade your storage in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Head to the forge in Brighthoof

Brighthoof will serve as your hub city in Wonderlands, with many NPCs and side quests there. You will reach Brighthoof fairly early in the game, when you must defend it from a skeleton invasion. After fending off the invasion, players will be able to speak to the NPCs that have returned to the city. In the northeastern section of the city, just north of the castle gates, players can find the forge. The armorer won’t sell or make you weapons, but in the corner of the smithing area you can find the machine that sells storage upgrades.

Here you can purchase upgrades for ammo, backpack, bank, and lost loot storage. The maximum number of ammo upgrades is between 10 and 13, with the backpack, bank, and lost loot going much higher. This upgrades cost gold, which can either be looted or you can sell loot you don’t want to obtain. These upgrades become very expensive quickly, so you will need to make wise choices early on in the game.