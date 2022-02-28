What are Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a game that uses the Borderlands 3 game engine but is packed with entirely new mechanics and features. One of those new mechanics is the Lucky Dice that players can find scattered around the game world. This guide explains what Lucky Dice are and why you’ll want to collect them.

Why you should care about Lucky Dice?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every Lucky Dice contains a rare piece of loot that might be your next favorite weapon. While they’re a great way to buff your arsenal, Lucky Dice do more than reward you with guns. Each Lucky Dice you pick up permanently boosts your Loot Luck stat, determining how often high-end gear drops in the game. The more Lucky Dice you pick up, the better your chances of getting an incredible weapon from the next boss.

There are many Lucky Dice throughout the Wonderlands. Each area has several waiting for you to find, so you’ll need to search them out while exploring new locations and completing side quests. Never take a mission for granted. Always look in every crack and crevice for a Lucky Dice because the benefits you’ll receive towards the end of the game are worth it.