How to battle trainers in the Great League in Pokémon Go – Seven-Colored Shadows special research

For players eager to capture shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go, you’ll need to complete the Seven-Colored Shadows special research quest all players were given access to on June 17 at midnight in their local time zone. There are several tasks associated with this quest, and one of the ones unique wording is having to battle other players in the Great League. It appears that despite saying, ‘The Great League,’ players have reported this is not the case, and it seems that it can happen for any PvP battle.

When this task is listed as ‘The Great League,’ many players may interpret this as having to wait for the Great League to show up again in Pokémon Go, which means waiting for July 12 at 1 PM PT, the next worldwide release of this mode. While the task says ‘The Great League,’ we’re seeing that it’s of any Battle League competition. Right now, when the Seven-Colored Shadows research is live, the Ultra League is available, and players can complete a single battle in it to complete the task.

We were a bit worried when we learned of this task for the Seven-Colored Shadow special research because how far away it is, and how specific the Great League is. However, it does not appear to be the case, but if this changes we’ll be updating this guide to reflect that information.

For now, all players should be able to complete the Seven-Colored Shadows special research without any issues.