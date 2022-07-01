All Articuno weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

One of the three legendary birds, Articuno, is from the first generation of Pokémon, and you can capture them in Pokémon Go by participating in five-star raids. These raids are ones that you want to group up with several reliable trainers and work together to take them down. It’s not an easy fight. This guide covers all Articuno’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Articuno weaknesses

Articuno is a Flying and Ice-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fire, Electric, and Steel-type attacks, and takes the most damage from Rock-type moves. You want to focus on having a Rock-type Pokémon, and you have plenty of choices to pick from.

Best Pokémon to counter Articuno

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Articuno include Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Terrakion.

Rhyperior is Rock and Ground-type Pokémon. Because of the way it’s built, it has excellent defenses, but it also has a variety of ideal Rock-type attacks you can use against Articuno. You primarily want to focus on these attacks, limiting your options when using them during the raid. The best moves you can use are smack down for its fast move and stone edge or rock wrecker.

Your next choice is Tyranitar, the Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s a strong alternative to use in your line up, and you can expect decent results with it. It’s a favorite among many to use in many of the Pokémon Go raids, and Articuno is no different. While it has a variety of weaknesses, Articuno should not be able to exploit them. The best attacks it can know for this raid include smack down and stone edge.

The final choice is Terrakion, the legendary Rock and Fighting-type Pokémon. Terrakion is among the harder to find Pokémon because of how brief it was available as a five-star raid. Despite that, it’s an excellent choice to down Articuno. You want yours to know smack down for its fast move and rock slide for its charge attack.

If you don’t have these options, there are several other choices available to you. These are some of the alternative options you can pick.

Aerdactyl

Charizard

Darmanitan

Excadrill

Gigalith

Landorus

Lycanroc

Nihilego

Omastar

Tyrantrum

You will have a chance to catch an Articuno after defeating it in the five-star raid.