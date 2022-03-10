How to beat Captain Bikke in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Your second dungeon takes you to the murky depths of Satasha — wait, no, that’s not right. Even though it bears a striking resemblance to the first dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV, this dungeon is called the Pravoka Seagrot. Many of the trappings of Satasha await you, however — Coeurls, Sahagin and Pirates. At the end of it all is the rough-and-tumble leader of the gang, Captain Bikke. Here’s how to beat Captain Bikke in Stranger of Paradise.

Note: This guide assumes you are playing on the “Action” difficulty or lower.

Some pre-fight preparation: we recommend bringing any advanced Job, or if you haven’t unlocked one yet, the Swordfighter. Swordfighter’s signature ability is Interception, which automatically blocks and counterattacks a single hit. The counterattack is extremely effective in this fight, as Jack will dash through his enemies, escaping a lot of Bikke’s attacks. It’s also handy to have due to the numerous pirates he will summon, who will all be taking swipes at you. Another good choice is the Duelist’s Venom command, which adds Poison to your attacks. Bikke doesn’t have any phase changes, so the Poison will work it’s magic throughout the fight.

Immediately upon starting the fight, Bikke will have two Pirates spawned in, and will be priming an attack at you. Bikke’s arsenal consists of mostly melee attacks — his Moon Slash attack will close the gap against you, but every other melee attack can be out-ranged. Be on the lookout for Upheaval, however — not only can this cause you to crumple to the ground, but he will follow it up with a three-hit melee combo that can deplete your health rapidly.

Bikke has a dangerous grab attack called Yo-Ho-Ho! This attack has a very small telegraph, and needs to be dodged to the sides to avoid it. It also doesn’t hurt to Soul Shield his Molotov attack and send it right back at him, but Bikke is highly mobile, so the burn effect won’t last long. Continue to take out the adds as Bikke summons them — 75% and 40% respectively — and focus in on Bikke afterwards, making sure to keep Interception reapplied as needed. You’ll have this pirate marauder down in no time.