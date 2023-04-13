Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes (April 2023)
Raise some hell.
Roblox is home to numerous games, extending to every genre. Whether you are looking for anime-related games or want to indulge in some sports action, Roblox has everything covered. One of the most popular anime games you’ll find on Roblox is Project Mugetsu, based on the Bleach franchise.
While playing the game, you’ll often receive rewards for completing different missions. However, this is not the only method you can use to obtain rewards. There are codes available that, when redeemed, can net you free goodies. These generally grant a chance for free slot spin or Gold.
All Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes List
Project Mugetsu working codes
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- SORRYFORPINGS – Claim 75 Spins (New)
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK – Claim an Ability Reroll (New)
- 10MVISITS – Claim50 Spins (New)
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2 – Claim 30-minute Gold Boost and 30-minute Mastery Boost (New)
- 40KLIKES – Claim 15 spins (select slots) and ability rerolls
- 50KLIKES – Claim 35 spins and 10k Gold
- 35KLIKES – Claim 50 spins on one slot
- 20KLIKES – Claim Reset Shikai (Only available if you are a Soul Reaper)
- 15KLIKES – Claim 30-Minute Mastery Boost
- 10KLIKES – Claim 30-Minute Mastery Boost
- 100KMEMBERS – Claim Reset Resurrección (Only available if you are Hollow)
- ABILITYREROLLONE – Claim a reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTWO – Claim a reroll
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE – Claim a reroll
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR – Claim a reroll
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN – Claim a 30-minute EXP boost, 30-minute Mastery boost, and 30 spins
- EXPLOITFIXES – Claim 15 spins in every slot with 2x exp
- RESETRACE – Claim a free reset
- RELEASE – Claim 15 spins in each slot with 2x exp
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Claim 30m 2x mastery, 30m 2x exp, and 30 spins on each slot
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL – Claim Shikai/Res Reroll
- SHUTDOWNSPINS – Claim 25 Spins
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE – Claim 2x Gold for 2 hours
Project Mugetsu expired codes
As of now, there are no expired codes for Project Mugetsu.
How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes
To redeem codes in Project Mugetsu, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- On the home screen, you’ll see an empty text box on the left side of the screen. Here, enter the code or paste it.
- Click on Redeem to claim the corresponding reward.
How can you get more Project Mugetsu codes?
The best way to stay updated with all the latest updates of Project Mugetsu is by joining their official Discord. Regardless, we’ll update the article once new codes surface.
Why are my Project Mugetsu codes not working?
The primary reason a code is not working could be due to a typo or copying it incorrectly. Furthermore, codes are case-sensitive, so ensure you use them exactly as they are. Lastly, check that you are not using expired codes.
How to get more rewards in Project Mugetsu?
By joining Project Mugetsu’s official Discord, not only can you keep track of all the latest news you can also participate in free giveaways. While in the game’s Discord, keep an eye on the #giveaways channel, where developers often hand out free rewards.
What kind of game is Project Mugetsu?
Once you join the world of Project Mugetsu, you’ll be assigned a clan that you’ll represent. Each clan has unique attributes, so your progression will depend on the clan you get. Furthermore, you’ll either play as a Soul Reaper or the Hollow, dictating the storyline. The game features an open world where you’ll be able to take on different quests, where clearing them will award you with XP and different in-game items. The main objective is to level up different abilities and become the strongest fighter alive.