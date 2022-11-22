How to beat Champion Nemona in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Your final battle against your rival.
After you’ve become a Champion of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your rival, Nemona, challenges you to a final duel. This will prove which of you two is the better Pokémon trainer, allowing you to see who can come out on top. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Champion Nemona in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to defeat Champion Nemona in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
You can choose where you and Nemona have your final battle together. You will also want to make sure that you have your Pokémon rest before you begin this challenge, as they will not heal after having battle against Greeta.
Champion Nemona’s first Pokémon
The first Pokémon Nemona will use against you will be Lycanroc, a Rock-type. It will be weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Normal, Fire, Poison, and Flying-type attacks.
Champion Nemona’s second Pokémon
Next, you will have to battle against Pawmot, an Electric and Fighting-type. It will be weak against Ground, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves but resistant against Electric, bug, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type attacks.
Champion Nemona’s third Pokémon
The third Pokémon will be Dudunsparce, a Normal-type Pokémon. It is only weak against Fighting-type moves, and it is immune to Ghost-type attacks.
Champion Nemona’s fourth Pokémon
The next Pokémon you will have to battle against is Orthworm, a Steel-type. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks but resistant against Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves. It will be immune to Poison-type attacks.
Champion Nemona’s fifth Pokémon
The next Pokémon Nemona has to use against you is Goodra, a Dragon-type. It will be weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves but is resistant to Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks.
Champion Nemona’s final Pokémon
The final Pokémon Nemona has to use against is Skeledirge, a Fire and Ghost-type. It will be weak against Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Grass, Ice, Poison, Bug, Steel, and Fairy-type moves. It is also immune to Normal and Fighting-type attacks. Nemona will use the Fire Tera Type on it, making it only weak to Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves.
Upon completing this battle, you will have finished the Victory Road story.