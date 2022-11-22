How to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The final challenge you will have to face after taking down the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be Geeta, the Top Champion. She is the final test you will have to pass if you wish to complete the Victory Road portion of this story. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Top Champion Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to defeat Top Champion Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Geeta will have a variety of Pokémon that she can use against, unlike the previous Elite Four combatants. You should expect to encounter Pokémon with a handful of weaknesses and multiple resistances. We recommend having a flexible team to counter them.

Related: How to beat Hassel of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Geeta’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon Geeta uses is an Espathra. This will be a pure Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It will be resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Geeta’s second Pokémon

The next Pokémon Geeta uses a Kingambit, a Dark and Steel-type. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves but resistant against Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Rock, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Steel-type moves. It is immune to Poison and Psychic-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Geeta’s third Pokémon

The next Pokémon Geeta uses is a Gogoat, a Grass-type. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type moves, but it is resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Geeta’s fourth Pokemon

For Geeta’s fourth Pokémon, she will use an Avalugg, an Ice-type. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type attacks, but it is resistant against other Ice-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Geeta’s fifth Pokémon

The fifth Pokémon Geeta calls out is a Veluza, a Water and Psychic-type. It will be weak against Electric, Grass, Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, but it will be resistant against Fire, Water, Ice, Fighting, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Geeta’s final Pokémon

The final Pokémon Geeta uses against you will be Glimmora, a Rock and Poison-type. It will be weak against Water, Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type moves, but will be resistant against Normal, Fire, Poison, Flying, Bug, and Fairy-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating Geeta, you will become a Champion of the Paldea region.