The area boss of the Wondaria Remains is Clawroline, a lithe beast that loves the spotlight. This boss is capable of vanishing acts, high-wire leaps, and has a penchant for sharp objects — but she’s standing in the way of rescuing the Waddle Dees, so she has to go. Here’s how to beat Clawroline in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First up, the side-missions for Clawroline are as follows:

Clear the stage

Hit high-up Clawroline using Ranger

Defeating without hovering

Clear within 1:30

Clear without taking any damage

We should note that it is very difficult to clear Clawroline in under 1:30 with Ranger, so you may have to do this mission a few times. Phase 1 starts out pretty simple — Clawroline will take two swipes at you before charging up a slash attack. Her recovery from the charged slash is pretty heavy, so this is a good opportunity to do some damage. Clawroline will periodically dim the lights on the stage and charge up even longer to do a rush attack. Simply running to one side will allow you to dodge, and due to this attack’s long recovery animation is also a good time to deal damage. She will alternate these attacks until about 40% HP, which is when Phase 2 begins.

Phase 2 has Clawroline leaping up high into the rafters, where she will pelt you with knives. She will throw one wave of knives before leaping around and throwing another three waves of knives. After the third wave, she will crash down into Kirby — this attack cannot be outrun. You will need to time your jump to avoid the slashes (or just mash hover away from Clawroline.) Her claws will get stuck in the ground, giving you several seconds of uninterrupted time to dole out damage. Clawroline’s final trick is to disappear briefly before appearing next to Kirby and slashing — she will alternate this and her up-high act until she is defeated.