As you make your way up to the top of Mount Coronet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll be stopped by a Galaxy Team member, Beni. If you want to continue to make your way through the rest of the story, you’ll need to defeat Beni’s team of Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll cover how to beat Galaxy Team’s Beni in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Beni will be using four Pokémon against you. Beni has Mismagius, Gardevoir, Sneasler, and Gallade. While Mismagius is always the first Pokémon, the three’s order may change. These Pokémon will range from levels 59 and 60.

The first Pokémon, Mismagius, is a Ghost-type Pokémon, making it weak against other Ghost-type moves and Dark-type moves. You’ll want to avoid using Poison and Bug-type moves, and it will take no damage from Normal, Fighting, or Ground-type moves.

Next, you may encounter Gardevoir, a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon. Gardevoir is weak against Poison, Steel, and Ghost-type moves, making it resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. You’ll want to avoid using any Dragon-type moves that have no effect against it.

The other Pokémon you’ll encounter is Sneasler, a new Hisuian evolved form of Sneasel. Sneasler is a Poison and Fighting-type, weak against Ground, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. We highly recommend using Psychic-types against his Pokémon to defeat it quickly. You’ll want to avoid using Grass, Fighting, Poison, Rock, Dark, and Bug-type moves.

The last Pokémon you may fight, depending on Beni’s Pokémon order, will be Gallade. It’s a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak against Flying, Ghost, and Fairy-type moves. Also, you’ll want to avoid using Fighting or Rock-type moves against it, potentially making it the toughest of the four choices.

After defeating Beni, you’ll get to advance further through the rest of the Pokémon Legends story.