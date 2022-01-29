How to beat Noble Kleavor in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Welcome to a whole new world of Pokémon. While there are no longer gym battles, Nintendo still gives you a chance to test your skills. This test comes in the form of Noble Pokémon battles. These battles aren’t your typical battle and combine the skill of battling with the freedom of movement in the world. You will need to be quick on your feet and your Pokémon will need to be strong. Here is how you beat Noble Kleavor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The fight with Kleavor begins after you go to the Grandtree for the second time. On your second journey there, you will have the necessary ingredients to craft the balms necessary to calm Kleavor down. When the fight begins, Kleavor will only use one attack. This attack is a charge. Be prepared and dodge out of the way when Kleavor starts charging toward you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Kleavor’s frenzy gauge has decreased slightly, it will start using a second attack when you are close to it. Kleavor’s second attack is a spin attack. This attack has a long wind-up that is easy to spot. Wind will also start swirling around Kleavor whenever it uses this attack. Get out of the area where the wind is spinning to avoid it. Kleavor’s last attack is a slam. When you see Kleavor jump into the air, dodge to the left or right before it hits the ground. When it hits the ground, rocks will shoot out in a straight line in front of Kleavor.

The best strategy for taking on Kleavor is to keep a distance. This will cause Kleavor to mainly use its charge attack. Try to stick around the tree in the center of the arena. Whenever Kleavor charges and hits a solid object, it will get stunned for a short time. This is a great opportunity to throw balms and get its frenzy gauge down. If Kleavor hits enough objects, it will get stunned for a long period of time, giving you the opportunity to throw out a Pokémon and do battle. Rinse and repeat this process until the frenzy gauge is depleted.