Rika is the first member of the Elite Four you will have to battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Rika primarily uses Ground-type Pokémon, so you will want to use this knowledge to ensure you’re ready to take them down. Here’s what you need to know on how to beat Rika of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Rika of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We recommend making sure you are prepared to take on level 60 Pokémon, as everyone in the Elite Four will have them. These are back-to-back battles. The only thing you can do is use items on your Pokémon. You cannot visit a Pokémon Center. Rika will use five Pokémon, and because they are all Ground-types, they are immune to Electric-type attacks.

Rika’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon you will go against is Whiscash, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. It is weak against Grass-type attacks and resistant to Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rika’s second Pokémon

The second Pokémon is going to Camerupt, a Ground and Fire-type Pokémon. It is weak against Water and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant to Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rika’s third Pokémon

The next Pokémon is going to be Donphan, a pure Ground-type Pokémon. Donphan will be weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-type moves but is resistant to Poison and Rock-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rika’s fourth Pokémon

The fourth Pokémon you will fight is Dugtrio, another pure Ground-type. Like Donphan, it will be weak against Water, Grass, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Poison and Rock-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rika’s final Pokémon

The final Pokémon you face off against when battling Rika is Clodsire, a Poison and Ground-type. As a Poison and Ground-type, it will be weak against Water, Ice, Ground, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice, Fighting, Bug, Rock, and Fairy-type moves. It does have a unique ability where any Water-type moves you use will heal it, so we recommend focusing on Ice, Ground, or Psychic-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will advance to the next fight in the Elite Four after defeating Rika.