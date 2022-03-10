After defeating the Chaos Advent and watching the cutscenes that follow, you will be given access to a wider range of areas on the World Map. You can head back to the Chaos Shrine to tackle a side-quest, however — one that requires you to defeat the Griffon Queen. This side-boss is definitely a step up from previous encounters in the area, and can be tricky to manage without some proper setup. Here’s how to beat the Griffon Queen in Stranger of Paradise.

We recommend having Mage equipped as one of your two Jobs for this encounter. Not only will you have to dungeon crawl through groups of enemies, but the boss itself has several additional mobs — including Bombs, which are weak to Water. You should dispatch the add mobs first, as they can cause a lot of confusion and pain when trying to handle the Griffon Queen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the boss room, approach from the right and down the stairs; this allows you a few seconds to deal some damage to the group of enemies closest to you without immediately aggroing the Queen. The Griffon Queen will eventually notice you, however, and you will have to deal with approximately four Bats and three to four Bombs while fighting her.

Take out the additional mobs first via a combination of focus-firing a single target and blasting off AoE attacks whenever possible. While the Bombs are annoying, the Bats should be your priority. If you can charge up Wateraga spells, hitting two or more targets would be ideal — if not, the Mage’s Tidal Tremor attack has a wide enough radius and doesn’t require charging up. Once the bats are dealt with, focus down any Bombs that are on the ground floor. You may get sniped from a Bomb up on a platform, but you can ignore them for the most part.

Finally, the Queen. She can use a variety of attacks, but the most notable ones are a Stomp attack and a Claw combo. You can Soul Shield them both, but you may wish to dodge away from the Stomp to take advantage of her long recovery animation. Her final attack is Sonic Blade, which you can Soul Shield and toss right back at her for super-effective damage. The Mage’s Stormbreaker combo ability and Aero spells also work wonders against this foe.