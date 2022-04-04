All Thundurus (Therian) weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The second form for Thundurus has arrived to Pokémon Go. You can now battle it out against Therian Forme Thundurus, a stronger Pokémon than the Incarnate Forme Thundurus. While the Pokémon is stronger, it contains the same strengths and weaknesses, meaning if you’ve already defeated Thundurus before, chances are you and your friends will be able to work together to take down this new challenge. In this guide, we cover all Thundurus (Therian) weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Therian Forme Thundurus weaknesses

Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Ice and Rock-type attacks, but it is resistant to Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, and Steel-type moves. There are multiple Rock-type Pokémon that we’re going to recommend to take down Therian Forme Thundurus because it’s a tougher encounter than the Incarnate Forme.

Best Pokémon counters to Therian Forme Thundurus

The best Pokémon you want to use to counter Therian Forme Thundurus is Rhyperior, Galarian Darmanitan, and Mamoswine.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s the final evolved form of Rhyhorn, and it’s reliable Pokémon plenty of trainers regularly use in the Master League. We highly recommend using it against Therian Forme Thundurus as Rhyperior has a variety of Rock-type moves available to it. The best attack it can use is the charged move rock wrecker, but it is an exclusive Community Day move, so not every trainer might have access to the attack.

The next Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Galarian Darmanitan, an Ice-type Pokémon. It’s a glass cannon, so you don’t want to save it for your last Pokémon when battling Thundurus. While it will do quite a bit of damage against it, Galarain Darmanitan won’t be able to take too many hits before fainting. The best moveset Galarian Darmanitan can use against Thundurus will be ice fang for its fast move, and then avalanche and superpower for its charged moves.

The final Pokémon to counter Therian Forme Thundurus is Mamoswine, a Ground and Ice-type Pokéon. Mamoswine is similar to Galarian Darmanitan in that it is capable of doing massive amounts of damage, but it can’t take too many hits. However, Mamoswine does have slightly more defenses and health than Galarian Darmanitan, so that’s a positive. The best moveset Mamoswine can use when battling Thundurus is powder snow for its fast move, and then avalanche and bulldoze for its charged moves.

Top Pokémon to counter Therian Forme Thundurus

You need to take a full team of six Pokémon into the raid. These are some additional choices we highly recommend for this battle.

Mega Abomasnow

Tyranitar

Terrakion

Glaceon

Incarnate Landorus

Weavile

Gigalith

Kyurem

Aerodactyl

Jynx

Once you’ve defeated Therian Forme Thundurus, you’ll have the chance to capture it. From what we can tell, there is a shiny version of Therian Forme Thundurus available in Pokémon Go during its debut.