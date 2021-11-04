All Virizion weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Virizion is one of the several legendary Pokémon you can find against in Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to find it in five-star raids for a limited time, and you can battle against it with a small team of friends. You want to make sure you exploit its specific weaknesses and use the best Pokémon you can against it. Here are all of Virizion’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Virizion weaknesses

Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. But it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Grass, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. Of the choices, we highly recommend using Fire, Flying, and Fairy-type Pokémon against it in raids.

Best Pokémon to counter Virizion

The best Pokémon to use against Virizion include Lugia, Togekiss, and Zacian.

Lugia is another legendary Pokémon you can use against Virizion, and it’s a Flying and Psychic-type. It has a diverse moveset with Flying and Psychic-type moves that can do heavy damage against Virizion. The best moveset for this Pokémon during the raid is the fast move extrasensory and the charged moves aeroblast and sky attack.

Next, we have Togekiss, a common Pokémon that plenty of trainers see in the Master League. It’s a Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon, typical the perfect counter to several Dragon-type Pokémon, but perfect for fighting against Virizion. The best moveset Togekiss can use is the fast move charm and the charged moves dazzling gleam and flamethrower.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Zacian, a Fairy-type. It’s one of the stronger Fairy-type Pokémon right now, and it’s perfect to battle against Virizion. The best moveset you can give Zacian si the fast move snarl and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

You’ll need a full Pokémon team to battle against Virizion. These are some of the other choices you can use to fill out the rest of your Pokémon roster.

Chandelure

Ho-Oh

Honchkrow

Mega Beedrill

Mewtwo

Sirfetch’d

Talonflame

Yveltal

Zapdos

After defeating Virizion, you’ll have a chance to capture it, and it should know the charged move Sacred Sword. You also have a chance of catching a shiny version of this Pokémon.