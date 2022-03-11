How to break the Hell in a Cell walls and escape in WWE 2K22

During the Yuke’s days of the WWE 2K franchise, users could break one of the walls of the Hell in a Cell by doing what was called an OMG! moment. The OMG! moments no longer exist, but WWE 2K22 players will be able to break one of the walls of a Hell in a Cell in the game. And, we should note that any of the four walls can be broken during a match, giving users a bit more leeway. So, what do you need to do to break down a wall? Let’s go over the inputs.

During a Hell in a Cell match, users can hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to hit their opponent out of the ring, and this will knock the other wrestler into the cage. This can wear down the walls of the Cell, but the best way to knock a wall down is by an Irish Whip.

Users will want to use a Strong Irish Whip, and hurl the other wrestler right into the wall. To do this. press and hold B/Circle, and then pull the left stick towards the wall that you want to break.

This method will most likely not break down the wall after the first Irish Whip. It will probably take two to three throws, but it will come down eventually. When it does, users can exit the cage by clicking RB/R1.

