How to break the ring in WWE 2K22

The ring completely busting underneath two strong wrestlers hitting the floor is one of the most hype-inducing things that can happen in the WWE. It’s only happened a handful of times in real life, but in WWE 2K22, it is possible to finish a match by breaking the ring whenever you’d like. Here’s how to do it.

Breaking the ring can be a tough act to conduct in WWE 2K22. You’ll first need to pick two heavyweight or super heavyweight wrestlers like Keith Lee or Andre the Giant. Lightweights like the cover star Rey Mysterio won’t be able to break the ring. You can find these categories of wrestlers by pressing R1 (or RB on Xbox) and switching tabs on the roster screen.

Once you’re in a match, start fighting like usual. Perform combos and special moves to bring that health bar down to red. Try to stun the opponent as well. When they’re dazed, grab them by pressing circle (B) and press it again with a diagonal direction to send them to a ring post. If you hold the button, it will make your foe bounce off the bar, which is something you don’t want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When your victim is trembling by the ring post, move the right analog stick up to move them upwards onto the top. Now, grab them once more and press the cross button (A). This will start a suplex attack. Depending on your luck, this may break the ring in WWE 2K22 and end the match with your victory. We were able to break the ring around 1-3 attempts of this against Andre the Giant with Keith Lee.