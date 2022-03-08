How to do an Irish Whip in WWE 2K22

Throughout the stories and gameplay in WWE 2K22, users will be tasked to do a number of different moves. Some of these moves, when properly executed, can do a ton of damage on the opposition. One example is the Irish Whip, a well-known wrestling move in which one wrestler throws another into the ropes, and allows the one who used the throw to hit the opponent on the rebound. This move will need to be done in a number of situations, including the 2K Showcase.

So, how can you do an Irish Whip in WWE 2K22? Let’s go over the controls.

To do an Irish Whip, first get a hold of a wrestler by pressing either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation). After pressing B/Circle, pull the right stick into the direction that you want the wrestler to go. For example, if you want the wrestler go into the right-hand ropes, shift the left stick. The left-hand side? Shift the stick to the left.

After you have done that, the opposing wrestler will run the ropes and you will have the option to do some pretty damaging moves that one wouldn’t normally be able to do otherwise. Make sure to take advantage of those from time to time.