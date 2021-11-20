How to breed for Mime Jr. in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several Pokémon you’ll need to capture and encounter in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl journey if you want to complete your PokéDex. One Pokémon you might have to go out of your way to find is Mime Jr. There are a few ways you can go about finding this Pokémon, such as breeding it. Here’s how you can breed for a Mime Jr. in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to head down to the Grand Underground. You can reach this location after you’ve spoken with the old man in Eterna City, next to the Pokémon Center. He’ll give you the Explorer’s Kit, an item that you can use whenever you’re outside to visit the Grand Underground.

Next, you need to acquire seven of the Gym Badges in your playthrough. You’ll reach this point by gradually progressing through the game and slowly leveling up your Pokémon. Make sure you consistently follow the story, and you’ll receive all of the Gym Badges as you visit the major cities in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When you have all seven badges, you can visit the Grand Underground to find Mr. Mime. You’ll need to capture a male and female version. One of them will need to be holding an Odd Incense. Once you both of those Pokémon, head over to the Pokémon Nursery and place them there to reside until you return. These two will slowly level up while you’re away, and eventually when you return, they should have an egg for you. You can also do this with a Ditto. When you hatch that egg, it will be of Mime Jr.