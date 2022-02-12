How to build a Dragonmaid deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Dragonmaid decks in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel are all about controlling the field. The Dragonmaid monsters can continuously bring themselves back from the graveyard using monster effects, allowing you to control the battlefield and overwhelm your enemy with monsters. The main focus of the deck is sending powerful monsters from your deck to the graveyard so they can be special summoned.

How to get Dragonmaid cards

Dragonmaid cards can be obtained in two ways: the first is by crafting the necessary cards using crafting materials you get from dismantling cards or completing missions. The other way is to collect them from secret packs, with the majority of the cards coming from the Dragon Luster secret pack. The secret pack can be discovered for 24 hours by either pulling a rare card from another card pack, or by crafting a SR or UR rarity from that pack, like the Chamber Dragonmaid card. Packs cost 100 gems each and purchasing 10 at a time increases your odds of getting a rare card.

Dragonmaid deck card list

Monster cards

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring (3)

Parlor Dragonmaid (3)

Chamber Dragonmaid (3)

Dragonmaid Ernus (1)

Kitchen Dragonmaid (3)

Nurse Dragonmaid (1)

Dragonmaid Lorpar (1)

Maxx “C” (3)

Dragonmaid Tinkhec (1)

Noctovision Dragon (1)

Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon (1)

Spell cards

Pot of Disparity (3)

Dragonmaid Hospitality (3)

Dragonmaid Changeover (1)

Forbidden Droplet (3)

World Legacy Guardragon (2)

Monster Reborn (1)

Harpie’s Feather Duster (1)

Trap cards

Dragonmaid Tidying (3)

Dragonmaid Downtime (1)

Infinte Impermanence (3)

Extra deck

House Dragonmaid (2)

Dragonmaid Sheou (2)

Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres (2)

Striker Dragon (1)

Guardragon Pisty (1)

Knightmare Phoenix (1)

Twin Triangle Dragon (1)

Knightmare Unicorn (1)

Accesscode Talker (1)

Borrelsword Dragon (1)

Duel plan

The duel plan for the Dragonmaid deck is to get some high-powered Dragonmaid monsters into your graveyard as fast as possible so they can be special summoned. This can be done by playing low-level monsters, like Parlor Dragonmaid, that have an effect that will send monsters from the deck to the graveyard. This can also be achieved using Pot of Disparity to send six cards from the extra deck to the graveyard, which includes a couple powerful fusion Dragonmaid monsters. After getting these cards in the graveyard, use spell cards to special summon them, overwhelming your opponent with monsters.