How to bury treasure and get Treasure Stash maps in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves finally allows players to bury their treasure after the release of Season 5. Not only can you bury almost all the items anywhere on the map, but you can even set traps to prevent them from getting stolen by other pirates.

In addition to this, you will also be able to create Treasure Stash maps with the location of your treasures so that you don’t lose them while sailing. Here’s how you can bury your treasure and get Treasure Stash maps in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves: How to bury treasure and obtain Treasure Stash maps

Image via Rare

You will have to use your Shovel to bury your treasure in the Sea of Thieves. The first thing you need to do is drop your items on soft ground and if you are using the default keybinds, hit the right mouse button or Left Trigger to begin burying the treasure.

Keep on using your secondary use button to bury the treasure completely, and if you are worried about them getting stolen, you can set up traps by burying Gunpowder Barrels. After you are done with burying the treasure, you will get an ‘X Marks the Spot’-style map marked with the location of the Treasure Stash.

Image via Rare

If you bury other treasures, their location will also get automatically marked on the Treasure Stash map. If you want to access them, you can do it in the Quest Radical by looking for the Map Bundle.

Image via Rare

Image via Rare

Apart from this, you can also gift the map to other crews, and once you do it by using the secondary use button, it will be removed from the Quest Radical for you.