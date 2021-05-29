How to cancel Nintendo Switch Online – Turn off auto-renewal
The step-by-step process, explained.
Had too many laggy matches on Super Smash Bros Ultimate or dropped out of matches often on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? We can help you cancel Nintendo Switch Online if you’ve had enough of Nintendo’s lackluster service. Here’s how it works.
Instructions
To reach the cancel your subscription, you’ll need to do the following
- Press A on the system settings button on the main menu. It looks like a cog.
- Go down to Users and hover over to your profile picture. Confirm.
- Once there, scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online section and press A on Check Your Subscriptions
- A loading screen will appear for the Nintendo eShop
- Go to the Nintendo Switch Online tab and hover to the right over to Turn Off Automatic Renewal. You can turn it off from there.
Things to keep in mind
When you turn off auto-renew, your subscription will remain active until the end of the period you’ve paid for. However, once it’s finally cancelled, these are the offerings you’ll be leaving behind:
- The free NES and SNES library it has on offer, which includes the likes of the Super Mario Bros series, The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past, and Donkey Kong Country among many others.
- The ability to play Tetris 99 and Pac-Man 99.
- Online play for games that aren’t free-to-play (Fortnite, Brawlhalla, etc.)
- The save data cloud
- Special in-game items for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2
- The option to buy wireless NES and SNES controllers for your Switch