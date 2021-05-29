How to cancel Nintendo Switch Online – Turn off auto-renewal

Had too many laggy matches on Super Smash Bros Ultimate or dropped out of matches often on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? We can help you cancel Nintendo Switch Online if you’ve had enough of Nintendo’s lackluster service. Here’s how it works.

Instructions

To reach the cancel your subscription, you’ll need to do the following

Press A on the system settings button on the main menu. It looks like a cog.

Go down to Users and hover over to your profile picture. Confirm.

Once there, scroll down to the Nintendo Switch Online section and press A on Check Your Subscriptions

A loading screen will appear for the Nintendo eShop

Go to the Nintendo Switch Online tab and hover to the right over to Turn Off Automatic Renewal. You can turn it off from there.

Things to keep in mind

When you turn off auto-renew, your subscription will remain active until the end of the period you’ve paid for. However, once it’s finally cancelled, these are the offerings you’ll be leaving behind: