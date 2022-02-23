How to capture the No Man’s Land Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

There are a total of 10 Survey Drones that you can find while traversing the Forbidden Wests. Each of these drones needs to be brought down by climbing on them instead of shooting. You can’t destroy them because you need the data they hold. Here is how you capture the Survey Drone in No Man’s Land in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may come across this drone relatively early in the game since you will visit No Man’s Land pretty early on. Head down south to the region that has the river flowing around it. The Survey Drone can be found in the middle of the Thunderjaw Site. Be careful when entering the area and use stealth if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Capturing this drone is easy if you use stealth. Simply use the tall grass to sneak past the Thunderjaw. Climb the large rock formation that the drone flies around. There is a wooden platform near the top of the rocks that you can wait on for the drone to come around. Jump off the platform onto the drone to bring it down. If you choose to fight the Thunderjaw, be sure to take off the weapons during the fight to help prevent yourself from getting damaged too much.