How to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase in WWE 2K22

In WWE 2K22 Universe Mode, users can book major events just like the company does in the real world of pro wrestling. Part of this mode is managing the Money in the Bank briefcase, a case that holds a World Championship Title Opportunity for the recipient. Users can control how this briefcase is cashed in in Universe Mode, and here’s how you can do just that.

In Universe Mode, you will first want to make sure that at least one wrestler on the WWE roster has a Money In the Bank contract. At the start of Universe Mode, the Money In the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) is scheduled to take place during the month of May. If you would like to change that, go to the ‘Calendar’ and edit the schedule it Y/Triangle.

After the PPV has taken place and two Money In the Bank winners have been crowned, here’s what needs to be done in order to do a cash-in. During a show in which one of the holders belongs to, you can select ‘Announce Cash-In’ at the match lineup. This will cause the holder of the briefcase to challenge the WWE Women’s Champion of that brand, or the Universal/WWE Champion. This will depend on the briefcase being cashed in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But if you don’t want an announced cash-in, there is another option. During a match that features a Champion, the ‘Cash-In’ tab will open up in the Pause Menu. Select it, and the holder will come out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a match, the briefcase can be cashed in by pressing A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation).

However, the holder of the briefcase is not guaranteed to cash it in. The briefcase holder, some cases, will not cash it in and will instead leave. This is more likely to occur when a champion is not worn out.