The Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are in their natural habitat, giving you the rare opportunity to learn about them as you build the first Pokédex. For example, you’ll have the chance to catch a Gyarados while it’s flying around the air, rather than finding it swimming around in the water. But you have to head to a certain location and lure it down if you want to add this information to your Pokédex. In this guide, we cover how to catch a Gyarados flying in the air in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find a Gyarados flying around in the air in Obsidian Fieldlands, over by Obsidian Falls. It should be making a circle around the waterfall area, well out of reach of you and your Poké Balls. It’s directly east of the Heights Base Camp. Unfortunately, we tried using a Bean Cake to lure it down, but it did not work. Instead, we had to rely on using the Wing and Jet ball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend crafting several Wing and Jet balls to ensure you have enough. These Poké Balls are the best to try and catch a flying Pokémon; they’re swift and soars through the air. You’ll want to wait for the Gyarados to be close enough to the top hill and then throw it. Again, it may take you several tries, but once you catch it, it counts for catching a Gyarados in the air, increasing your research level knowledge about this Pokémon.