Getting all of the starters in Pokémon games has always been a hassle in the past. For some reason, these Pokémon are almost always exclusive to the professor at the beginning of the game, meaning you usually had to acquire the other two via trades to have a shot at properly filling your Pokedex. Luckily, that is not the case in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here is how to catch a wild Cyndaquil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Once you have completed the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can go into the main Galaxy Headquarters building and talk to Professor Laventon, who will give you the other two starter Pokémon that you did not choose at the beginning of the game. While this is the easiest way to get these Pokémon and evolve them, they will never be shinies. Instead, you need to get a little lucky to find a shiny wild Cyndaquil.

Once you have completed the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Cyndaquil, and its evolutions, Quilava and Typhlosion will appear in space-time distortions in the Crimson Mirelands. This is the exclusive area where you can catch shiny forms of these Pokémon if you are lucky and finish filling out your Pokédex.