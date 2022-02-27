You’ll be finding and catching a variety of Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and sometimes many of them are exclusive to specific events. Apex Shadow Lugia is one of these Pokémon, a more powerful version of the standard Lugia or event, the Shadow Lugia you can rescue from Giovanni. For a limited time, you’ll have the chance to catch Apex Shadow Lugia, but you have to go through a few steps first. In this guide, we cover how to catch Apex Shadow Lugia in Pokémon Go during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

Apex Shadow Lugia will only be available during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, requiring you to purchase ticket. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you have this ticket, and you’ve picked the Gold or Silver version before the event begins.

Next, you’ll need to work your way through the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Timed event. After completing it, you’ll unlock the Masterwork Research quest, exclusive to ticketholders. As you progress through this quest, you will have the opportunity not only to catch Apex Shadow Lugia but you’ll encounter Apex Shadow Ho-Oh. These Pokémon will be available for you to catch through the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Masterwork Research quest.

You’ll have the option to purify this Pokémon, enabling it to learn Aeroblast++, a more powerful version than the standard Aeroblast and even Aeroblast+.