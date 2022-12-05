The Mythic Blade event in Pokémon Go introduces Keldeo, and Crabrawler is making its debut in the game. The Mythic Blade event is the first time we’ll see this Pokémon appearing in the game. The Mythic Blade is this Pokémon’s first appearance, but we can expect to see it in future events and as random encounters moving forward. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Crabrawler in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Crabrawler in Pokémon Go

The only way to find Crabrawler during the event is to catch it n the wild. Crabrawler can appear as a wild Pokémon while you’re wandering around your neighborhood and the local area. If you’re trying to add this Pokémon to your collection, we recommend making sure you have an incense on your character or you place a lure down at a nearby PokéStop while you’re waiting.

Unfortunately, for the Mythic Blade event, Crabrawler has no increased chances of appearing as a potential Pokémon. It won’t be available in raids, as a Field Research task, or by hatching eggs. Crabrawler is a Fighting-type Pokémon, which means you won’t have a way to increase to use specific lures at PokéStops to find it. It comes down to wandering around your local area and seeing if you can find it. The more locations and PokéStops you visit, the higher your chances of finding it, but it will be a rare spawn during the Mythic Blade event.

Hopefully, Crabrawler will become an easier Pokémon to encounter in future events. For now, it’s a rare spawn, and it likely won’t be easy to acquire to add to your Pokédex. If you’re looking for areas with Fighting-type Pokémon, we recommend investigating local sports arenas, cities, gyms, or public fields and parks.