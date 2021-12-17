How to catch Cryogonal during the Pokémon Go holiday 2021 event

The holiday 2021 event in Pokémon Go gives you plenty of chances to catch Pokémon that are not generally available during most of the year. The cold weather has drawn them out and given trainers a much better chance at finding them. One of these featured Pokémon includes Cryogonal. Here is how to catch one before the holiday event ends.

While Cryogonal has a couple areas it can be found during the holiday 2021 event, it still has a rare chance of appearing in either instance. Of the featured Pokémon to appear in the wild, you can find it while walking around, but it will be much less of a chance than most of the others. We recommend using an Incense on your trainer, going to a park or other area with multiple Pokéstops, and using some Lures. Walk back and forth between them, and hopefully, it will pop up. It does not have a shiny form.

The other way to encounter a Cryogonal is through a specific Field Research task. You will need to have gotten the task to win a level three or higher raid. After you do that, you will have a guaranteed encounter with a Cryogonal, but getting the task itself may require quite a bit of Pokéstop spinning.

Either way you look at it, getting a Cryogonal might take a little bit of time. If you have gotten the Field Research task, we highly recommend doing that, but until then, you might be better off just walking around and catching whatever you come across.