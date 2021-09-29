How to catch Explorer Pikachu during Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokémon Go

For a limited time during the Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokémon Go, from October 1 to 11, players will encounter Explorer Pikachu. It’s a costumed Pikachu that you can add to your collection if you haven’t already done so when featured in previous events. While it has the same stats as a regular Pikachu, avid collectors may be hunting for it to finish their collection. Thankfully, you won’t have to exert too much effort to find this Pokémon.

For those searching for the Explorer Pikachu, you can expect to find it wandering around in the wild and one-star raids. However, if you’re merely looking to add this Pokémon to your collection, we recommend using incense to draw it to your location or to place a lure down at PokéStop to see if you can find one. The Explorer Pikachu spawn is not considered difficult, so players should be able to capture multiples.

However, if you’re looking to receive the shiny version of this Pokémon, we recommend attempting to battle it at a one-star raid. Traditionally, a Pokémon in the wild has a one in 425 chance of being a shiny, whereas if you defeat it in a raid, there’s a one in 20 chance of it being a shiny version. While it does require a raid pass, it offers you the best chance to find a shiny. Plus, it’s a battle most trainers should complete by themselves because it is a one-star difficulty.

Explorer Pikachu will not be available after October 11 at 8 PM in your local time zone until it shows up in another event.