How to catch Heracross during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space in Pokémon Go

Heracross is one of the several region-exclusive Pokémon that you can capture in Pokémon Go. Usually, it’s restricted to spawning in South America. Outside of this area, you won’t be able to find it. However, during the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space event, Heracross will appear worldwide from August 6 to 17. Therefore, you have a limited time to capture it in your area and only a handful of ways to encounter it. How can you catch Heracross during Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 2: Space?

The only method that will be available worldwide for you to find Heracross will be from three-star raids. Whenever you find a Gym, and it’s about to hatch into a raid, we recommend waiting around to see if it will be Heracross. It will only appear as a three-star raid, which means you’ll want to bring Pokémon to defeat it or a few friends to help you out. Because it is a three-star raid, players who prepare to fight Heracross have a pretty good chance of taking it down and capturing it.

For the Ultra Unlock 2021 event, Heracross’ shiny version is also releasing, giving players the chance to catch one. The shiny version is exceptionally different, altering Heracross’ distinctly blue color to bright pink.

Outside of the three-star raids, there is no way to catch Heracross. It’s a limited Pokémon, so make sure to bring plenty of Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokémon to the battle.