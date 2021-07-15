How to catch Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

The big attraction to Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is that players in Pokémon Go have the chance to catch exclusive Pokémon that will be spawning during the event and earn some incredible rewards. It is a ticketed event to participate in it, so if you want to capture these Pokémon appearing from July 17 to 18, make sure to grab your ticket. Another exclusive piece to the event is the reveal of a new mythical Pokémon, and that will be Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can catch Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 so you can add her to your collection.

Unlike the other Pokémon appearing at Pokémon Go Fest 2021, Meloetta will be a Special Research project exclusive capture. This means you will need to complete the exclusive Special Research task you receive when purchasing the Pokémon Go 2021 ticket. The Special Research tied to Meloetta is named The Melody Pokémon, which is a huge hint. There will be 11 steps attached to this Go Fest Research task, so you want to make sure you finish those up to get your chance to capture Meloetta.

Meloetta starts as a Normal and Psychic-type, her Aria form, but in the traditional games, when you use her signature move Relic Song, she transforms into her Pirouette form. While Meloetta is in her Pirouette form, she becomes a Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon. At the time of this writing, we’re not too sure about how this works, but Meloetta does have the chance to learn Relic Song during Pokémon Go Fest 2021.