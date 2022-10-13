Morelull is making its Pokémon Go debut during the Festival of Lights 2022 event. You will be able to encounter the Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon in multiple locations, giving you several chances to add this Pokémon to your collection. Furthermore, should you catch enough of them to get more Morelull candies, you can eventually evolve it into Shiinotic. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Morelull in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Morelull in Pokémon Go

You can find Morelull in several locations while playing Pokémon Go. The most reliable way to find this Pokémon is by exploring the outdoors. Morelull will appear throughout the wild during the Festival of Lights 2022 event. Because it is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon, any location with multiple trees and parks are good areas to find it.

If you’re looking for more chances to add Morelull to your collection, Morelull will also be a Pokémon encounter for completing specific Field Research tasks for the Festival of Lights 2022 event. The one you’re looking to grab will require you to catch 15 Pokémon. If you see this task after spinning a PokéStop or a Gym, you’ll know you will have a chance to catch Morelull at the end.

Alternatively, Morelull will also appear in one-star raids. You will need to use a raid pass to battle against this Pokémon. Because Morelull is a one-star raid difficult, most trainers should expect to be able to defeat it by themselves without aid from another player. We don’t recommend this route because Morelull will have an increased spawn in the wild, but if you want to secure it before the event is over on October 17, this is a good idea.

Following the Festival of Lights 2022 event, Morelull will have a chance to appear in the wild during the Season of Lights and in future events highlighted by Niantic.