How to complete Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research in Pokémon Go
Light up your weekend with the Festival of Lights.
The Festival of Lights 2022 event has returned to Pokémon Go, allowing you to participate in multiple challenges and tasks to celebrate this occasion. It’s a smaller event than the others in the mobile game, so you’ll want to jump on these tasks quickly to make sure you can earn the rewards and encounter a handful of noteworthy Pokémon to finish up your PokéDex. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research in Pokémon Go.
All Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards
The Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research will feature two lists of tasks for you to complete. The event starts on October 14 and ends on 17, giving you a little over a weekend to complete the various tasks featured in this list. There should not be too many difficult tasks awaiting you, but some of them might take you longer than others.
These are all the tasks and rewards featured in the Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research.
Task 1
- Catch 25 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch two eggs – Morelull encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls
- Make five Curveball throws – 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Dedenne encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Galarian Ponyta encounter
Task 2
- Catch 25 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Walk five KM – Three Golden Razz berries
- Evolve three Pokémon – Chinchou encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws – 20 Great Balls
- Spin 25 PokéStop or Gym dials – Three Silver Pinap berries
- Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon – Litwick encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP and the Sparkler Avatar pose
These Timed Research tasks and rewards will no longer be available on October 17.