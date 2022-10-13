How to complete Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Festival of Lights 2022 event has returned to Pokémon Go, allowing you to participate in multiple challenges and tasks to celebrate this occasion. It’s a smaller event than the others in the mobile game, so you’ll want to jump on these tasks quickly to make sure you can earn the rewards and encounter a handful of noteworthy Pokémon to finish up your PokéDex. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research will feature two lists of tasks for you to complete. The event starts on October 14 and ends on 17, giving you a little over a weekend to complete the various tasks featured in this list. There should not be too many difficult tasks awaiting you, but some of them might take you longer than others.

These are all the tasks and rewards featured in the Festival of Lights 2022 Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 25 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Hatch two eggs – Morelull encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls

Make five Curveball throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – Dedenne encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Galarian Ponyta encounter

Task 2

Catch 25 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Walk five KM – Three Golden Razz berries

Evolve three Pokémon – Chinchou encounter

Make 10 Great Throws – 20 Great Balls

Spin 25 PokéStop or Gym dials – Three Silver Pinap berries

Take snapshots of 10 different wild Pokémon – Litwick encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP and the Sparkler Avatar pose

These Timed Research tasks and rewards will no longer be available on October 17.