How to catch Oricorio Baile Style in Pokemon Go

Oricorio will be making its debut to Pokémon Go starting at the Festival of Color 2022 event, giving you the chance to capture this Pokémon in the wild. There will be multiple unique types of Oricorio spawning throughout the world. One of those forms is Oricorio Baile Style, which is the Fire-type version of this Pokémon. In this guide, here’s what you need to know about how to catch Oricorio Baile Style in Pokémon Go.

Each of the unique forms of Oricorio will be appearing in specific regions of the world. The Oricorio Baile Style will be spawning in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions. If you are in these regions, you’ll find Oricorio spawning as this form throughout your region. However, if you are outside of any of these areas, you will not be able to encounter this specific type of Oricorio. Instead, you’ll find one of the other forms of this Pokémon appearing in your game, which does vary based on your location.

The only way to obtain the other forms of this Pokémon outside of their given region is to trade them with another player. You’ll need to find a player who has visited these regions to trade theirs with you. Similar to previous Pokémon, it’s likely Oricorio’s region-specific forms may wander outside of their given area, based on future events. Although, for now, Oricorio Baile Style will continue to spawn in only the Europe, Middle East, or Africa areas during the Festival of Color 2022.