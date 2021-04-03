How to catch shadow Exeggcute for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go gives players a chance to quickly capture all of the Pokémon on the list. Many of them show up for the Spring into Spring event in the wild, and a handful are also available through the 5-kilometer eggs you have to hatch. The shadow Exeggcute, though, is a specific Pokémon encounter that you can only have happen when battling against a Team Rocket grunt. You can encounter multiple grunts, some of the Grass, Fire, or an Electric-type, to name a few. You want to find the Psychic-type Team Rocket grunt.

When you encounter a Team Rocket grunt at any of the Pokéstops in Pokémon Go, they give you a small piece of dialogue. That distinct dialogue is a standout way to tell what kind of Pokémon they’re going to use against you in combat.

The Team Rocket grunt with the Psychic-type Pokémon with a shadow Exeggcute, will be male, and he says, “Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?” If you see this dialogue happen, battle them, and after you defeat their Pokémon, you’ll have a chance to catch their shadow Exeggcute as a reward. The Psychic-type grunt also has a Wobbufett and a Slowpoke as a reward, so it’s not a guarantee.

However, during the Spring into Spring event, there’s an increased chance this grunt will spawn at a Pokéstop. Even with the increased chances, it’s still random. We recommend visiting as many Pokéstops as you can in your local area, and make sure to check the Team Rocket balloon that appears above you every couple of hours. The Psychic-type grunt can also appear there.

