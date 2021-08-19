How to catch Skwovet in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event brings several Pokémon from the Galar region to Pokémon Go. These are not merely Galarian Pokémon. These are Pokémon exclusively found in that region. One of the Pokémon you’ll be able to find is Skwovet, and you’ll be able to evolve it into Greedent. For those interested in adding a new Normal-type Pokémon to your PvP roster, Greedent is pretty decent. This guide details how you can catch Skwovet.

Skwovet will receive a boosted spawn during the Pokémon Go event. From August 20 to 31, Skwovet will be best found in the wild, so all you have to do is wander around your neighborhood to locate and track it down. This will be the only method, too.

Skwovet is not being added to any of the egg hatch spawns or any of the raids. You’re going to find it in the wild exclusively. If you want to increase your chances while wandering around, you can also place an incense on your avatar, or you can visit a Pokéstop to attach a standard lure. Both methods should increase the chances of Skwovet appearing near you in Pokémon Go.

After capturing it enough times, you’ll be able to evolve it into a Greedent. We expect Skwovet to be added to the standard rotation of Normal-type spawns moving forward in Pokémon Go.