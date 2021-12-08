How to catch Vibrava during Dragonspiral Descent in Pokémon Go

Vibrava is a small dragonfly that evolves from Trapinch and evolves into Flygon and is in high demand during the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. If you are trying to complete the collection and earn your rewards, including an encounter with Druddigon, here is how to catch Vibrava.

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed way to encounter a Vibrava during the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go, but there are ways to increase your chances. During the event, a group of Pokémon appears more frequently in the wild. This group includes:

Trapinch

Seel

Mareep

Vulpix

Dratini

Darumaka

Blitzle

Sneasel

Dragonair

Vibrava

However, those last two on the list are much harder to come across than the others. To give yourself a better chance to come across Vibrava, you will want to activate Lures and Incenses. We recommend finding a park with multiple Pokéstops in it, dropping as many Lures between them as possible, and then activating an Incense and walking between them. Unfortunately, if you catch enough Trapinches to evolve one into a Vibrava, it will not count towards your challenge progress. The only way to make it count is to catch one in the wild. It does not appear in Raids or by completing Field Research Tasks.

Encountering a Vibrava might cause a bit of a headache if you are trying to complete the group collection. All we can recommend is to play the game as much as possible and hope that it appears before the timed event ends.