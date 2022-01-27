How to change a Pokémon’s name in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via Nintendo

With hundreds of Pokémon in each title, there is always so much to do in the series, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is no different. Players will be exploring the Sinnoh region in a very different time to the usual Pokémon titles, but they will still be able to find all manner of Pokémon who live in the area.

When you catch a Pokémon you can choose to either keep the name or change it to something more personal. This is always something that varies from player to player. Some prefer to keep all their Pokémon with their original names, while others can choose to personalize all of them.

As soon as you have a Pokémon you can open your satchel by pressing up on the D-Pad, then go to the Pokémon you wish to give a new name and click on them. You will see the below options:

Check Summary

Change Moves

Change Name

Cancel

Select Change Name and then enter whatever name you wish for your newfound friend. Hit save and you will be good to go. The game will now refer to your Pokémon under the new name, and not the default name it had when you got it. Thankfully, you can change the name as much as you like, and there appears to be no limit to how many times you can do this.