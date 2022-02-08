How to change channels in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an important aspect of co-op play is the channel system. Some MMORPGs have a channel function that is similar to different servers. Essentially, if you’re trying to play with your friends, you have to be on the same channel as them. Otherwise, you won’t be able to see them at all.

First, you can check which channel you’re on by looking at the top right of your screen. There are over a hundred different channels, so you need to check this number to coordinate with your party. Note, your channel constantly changes when you enter a new instance. This can get quite annoying, so changing channels is a constant requirement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re playing solo, you likely won’t care about changing channels. But if you want to change channels to match with your party, then navigate to the drop-down menu on the top right side of your screen. When you hit that, you’ll see a long list of different channels you can go towards.

Some areas only have a limited about of channels. For example, you can enter Channel 33 in one area, even though it’s not available in another area. You’ll have to coordinate your channel switching effectively if you want to complete quests and dungeons with your party.