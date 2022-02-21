How to change server region in justfall.lol

Justfall.lol is a free, online multiplayer game that takes a lot of inspiration from the popular title, Fall Guys. Created by the same developer who made 1v1.lol, in this game you play as a penguin who goes up against seven other players in a random minigame. There are four minigame types in the game:

Hexagon : Avoid standing on falling platforms

: Avoid standing on falling platforms Just Blocks : Dive into blocks to break them or else you’ll be pushed off by them and be eliminated

: Dive into blocks to break them or else you’ll be pushed off by them and be eliminated Just Jump : Jump over a spinning obstacle to see who can last the longest

: Jump over a spinning obstacle to see who can last the longest Parkour: Jump across various platforms to get to the end

Due to the game being online, making sure you have the best connection possible is necessary to win any one of the four games. Sometimes, the game may connect you to the wrong server which will cause you to have an unstable, laggy connection. If you find yourself in that situation, don’t worry, as there is a straightforward way to change your server region.

If you want to change your server region in the game, click on the gear icon in the top right corner. This will take you to the Settings page. You’ll see a drop-down menu at the very top of the page titled Region. Click on it to change your server region to one of the three servers: